Parts of California move to lowest category on drought monitor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Although we have had drier days than rainy ones in the past few weeks, there was an improvement in drought conditions for some parts of California.

The new drought monitor showed the Lake Tahoe area has moved from the moderate drought category to dry category, which is the lowest category on the drought monitor.

The rest of the state remained unchanged over the last week and most of the Bay Area is still in the moderate drought category

