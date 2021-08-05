California reservoir levels reach record lows not seen since 1977, state says

State agencies gave an update on Wednesday.
"We're experiencing consecutive dry years with above normal temperatures and that's led to low reservoir levels and parched soils," said Robert Cervantes with the Division of Water Rights.
The Department of Water Resources says reservoir levels haven't been this low since 1977.
Records show April to June was the longest, driest stretch statewide in more than a century.
Experts say the drought is even worse because California is typically seeing hotter temperatures later in the year, often times well into September.
They're asking everyone to conserve water whenever possible.
Two things you can do today are take shorter showers and be mindful of how long you water your lawn.
