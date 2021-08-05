drought

California reservoir levels reach record lows not seen since 1977, state says

EMBED <>More Videos

CA reservoir levels reach record lows not seen since 1977, DWR says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One thing driving the intense wildfires across California is the ongoing drought crisis.

State agencies gave an update on Wednesday.

RELATED: More of Bay Area moves into 'exceptional' drought as conditions worsen

"We're experiencing consecutive dry years with above normal temperatures and that's led to low reservoir levels and parched soils," said Robert Cervantes with the Division of Water Rights.

The Department of Water Resources says reservoir levels haven't been this low since 1977.

Records show April to June was the longest, driest stretch statewide in more than a century.

Experts say the drought is even worse because California is typically seeing hotter temperatures later in the year, often times well into September.

They're asking everyone to conserve water whenever possible.

Two things you can do today are take shorter showers and be mindful of how long you water your lawn.

VIDEO: 8 simple ways to save water as California faces worst drought in decades
EMBED More News Videos

Ever thought about putting Lysol in your toilet? It's one of a few simple things you can do to help as California faces a potentially devastating drought.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscorainbeat the droughtdroughtsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
West Marin residents say their wells are nearly completely dry
EBMUD starts 4 month drought response plan
CA Drought: Dying trees in Marin Co. to be cut down Tuesday
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News