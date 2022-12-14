Gov. Newsom to induct California Hall of Fame's 15th class in ceremony tonight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will induct the 15th class of the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the California Museum in Sacramento.

Of the 11 inductees being honored, almost half have Bay Area ties, including Olympic figure skating champion Peggy Fleming, LINES ballet founder Alonzo King and Latin band Los Tigres del Norte.

The other inductees are: singer-songwriter Lynda Carter, chef Roy Choi, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Steven Chu, sociologist and author Arlie Russell Hochschild, retired NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, vocalist Linda Ronstadt and artist Ed Ruscha.

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state's spirit of innovation and those who have changed the state, the nation, and the world, according to the governor's office.

Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science and sports.

ABC7 News reporter Tim Johns will be live from Sacramento to bring you the latest starting at 6 p.m.