politics

Gov. Newsom to discuss plan to expand health care to all Californians, including immigrants

EMBED <>More Videos

Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage

KERN COUNTY, Calif. -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Kern County on Tuesday to discuss his proposal to expand health care to uninsured Californians, including more than 700,000 undocumented state residents.

The governor will speak at a health clinic at 1:15 pm.

In addition to expanding Medi-Cal coverage to all Californians, Newsom wants to increase health care affordability. He announced his plan during his budget proposal to the state Legislature on Monday.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom unveils proposed Calif. budget with health coverage for all immigrants
EMBED More News Videos

California would be the first state to provide health coverage to all people, regardless of immigration status, under the budget Gov. Newsom proposed.



The state began covering immigrants 26 and under in 2019, and those 55 and older last year. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder, starting no sooner than Jan. 1, 2024.

It wasn't immediately clear if he would phase in the additional health coverage or how he planned to pay for it.

One legislative analysis put the price tag for covering the remaining donut hole of uninsured immigrants at $2.4 billion per year. Covering those age 50 and up, the most recent expansion, will eventually cost taxpayers about $1.3 billion per year.

Some progressive legislative Democrats last week proposed creating in California the nation's first universal health care system, backed by steep tax hikes that would have to be approved by voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsommedicalstate politicshealth careu.s. & worldpoliticsimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLITICS
Everything to know about Gov. Newsom's 2022 budget plan
Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic
TOP STORIES
Sonoma Co. urges residents to stay home amid COVID surge
LIVE: SF officials give COVID update
S.O.S from Palo Alto Unified to parents amid COVID surge
WATCH TODAY: Congress to honor NFL legend John Madden
Short-staffed Oakland arts school issues emergency COVID closure
Everything to know about Gov. Newsom's 2022 budget plan
EXCLUSIVE: Alpacas escape enclosure, go on adventure in Oakland
Show More
System failure forces closure of 6 SF COVID testing sites
Biden to back filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
Police warn residents after mountain lion spotted in Daly City
UCSF doctor discusses at-home tests, 'blizzard of COVID' in SF
2021 weather year cost US $145 billion, report says
More TOP STORIES News