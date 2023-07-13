Fog will quickly break down for sunshine as the morning goes on. The afternoon will find typical summer warmth before the weekend heat event arrives.

LIST: Find Bay Area cooling center near you amid triple-digit weather

The heat is on in the Bay Area as temperatures for Inland cities will exceed 100 degrees over the weekend.

The expected extreme heat conditions prompted California to move into Phase 2 of its Extreme Temperature Response Plan on Tuesday, which focuses on coordinating state and local agencies to issue resources during heat watches and warnings.

RELATED: Upgrade to Excessive Heat Warning this weekend; window for dangerous temps shortened

ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Excessive Heat Watch has now been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the same areas Inland. The change just means the heat is imminent.

The warning window has also been shortened to only Saturday and Sunday. The hottest cities will still exceed 100 degrees over the weekend.

East Bay

Antioch Community Center

4703 Lone Tree Way

July 15: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees

July 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees

Nick Rodriguez Community Center

213 F Street

July 15: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees

July 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees

Antioch Employment & Human Resources

4545 Delta Fair

July 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brentwood Employment & Human Resources

151 Sand Creek Road

July 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brentwood Community Center

35 Oak Street

July 15: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 16: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

North Bay

Calistoga Community Center

1307 Washington Street

July 14: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)

July 15: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)

July 16: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)

South Bay

Campbell Community Center

1 West Campbell Avenue

Campbell, CA 95008

July 15: 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

July 16: 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

July 17: 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Santa Clara Community Recreation Center

969 Kiely Blvd

Santa Clara, CA 95051

July 14: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

July 15: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center

1303 Fremont St.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

July 14: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

July 15: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Camden Community Center

3369 Union Avenue, San José, 95124

July 15: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 16: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Emma Prusch Farm Park

647 S. King Rd.

San José, 95116

July 15: 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

July 16: 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Roosevelt Community Center

901 E. Santa Clara St.

San José, 95116

July 15: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 16: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To find a cooling center near you in Santa Clara County, click here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live