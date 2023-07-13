LIST: Find Bay Area cooling center near you amid triple-digit weather

The heat is on in the Bay Area as temperatures for Inland cities will exceed 100 degrees over the weekend.
The expected extreme heat conditions prompted California to move into Phase 2 of its Extreme Temperature Response Plan on Tuesday, which focuses on coordinating state and local agencies to issue resources during heat watches and warnings.
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma says the Excessive Heat Watch has now been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the same areas Inland. The change just means the heat is imminent.
The warning window has also been shortened to only Saturday and Sunday. The hottest cities will still exceed 100 degrees over the weekend.
East Bay
Antioch Community Center
4703 Lone Tree Way
July 15: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees
July 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees
Nick Rodriguez Community Center
213 F Street
July 15: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees
July 16: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. when temperatures reach over 102 degrees
Antioch Employment & Human Resources
4545 Delta Fair
July 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brentwood Employment & Human Resources
151 Sand Creek Road
July 14: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brentwood Community Center
35 Oak Street
July 15: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
July 16: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
North Bay
Calistoga Community Center
1307 Washington Street
July 14: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)
July 15: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)
July 16: 12 p.m.-9 p.m. (Will close at 8 p.m. if only 3 attendees)
South Bay
Campbell Community Center
1 West Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
July 15: 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
July 16: 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
July 17: 9:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Santa Clara Community Recreation Center
969 Kiely Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
July 14: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
July 15: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
July 14: 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
July 15: 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Camden Community Center
3369 Union Avenue, San José, 95124
July 15: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 16: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Emma Prusch Farm Park
647 S. King Rd.
San José, 95116
July 15: 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
July 16: 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Roosevelt Community Center
901 E. Santa Clara St.
San José, 95116
July 15: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 16: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To find a cooling center near you in Santa Clara County, click here.
