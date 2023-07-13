Upgrade to Excessive Heat Warning this weekend; window for dangerous temps shortened

Fog will quickly break down for sunshine as the morning goes on. The afternoon will find typical summer warmth before the weekend heat event arrives.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dangerous heat will be coming to parts of the Bay Area this weekend as many cities inland will exceed 100 degrees with excessive heat lasting several days. The immediate coast will stay relatively comfortable in the 60s-70s.

The Excessive Heat Watch has now been upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the same areas Inland. The change just means the heat is imminent.

The warning window has also been shortened to only Saturday and Sunday. Hottest cities will still exceed 100 degrees over the weekend. The excessive heat still holds for Sunday and a widespread cool down arrives Monday.

Even though there are no watches or warnings for Friday, we are expecting temperatures to feel noticeably warmer. We still expect our hottest cities to be well into the 90s if not 100 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Temperatures will warm gradually through the upcoming week, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. The heat will be most impactful this weekend as temperatures are expected to peak during those three days.

The National Weather Service is estimating about 3.5 million folks in the Bay Area will be under the Excessive Heat Warning.

They say to never leave children and pets in vehicles, and stay hydrated.

Daytime relative humidity will be in the low teens inland, creating elevated fire danger.

