Bay Area officials warn residents to plan ahead of intense heat wave

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A dome of heat is forming over California and the expected high temperatures pose danger to those who don't pay attention to the heat warnings.

Ashley Williams with the state's new Heat Ready program said, "California's drier and hotter future is here right now."

The governor's office Tuesday launched a new Heat Ready California campaign aimed at getting vulnerable populations to cool places in heat waves with information in 30 languages. The state is increasing coordination among state agencies and local partners starting Tuesday.

"Stay cool, look for air-conditioned places which can include cooling centers - it could also include shopping centers, places that are air conditioned," Williams said.

Plan in advance where to go and when to not venture out. Two years ago on July 10, 37-year-old Philip Kreycik went for a run on a trail in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on a 106 degree day. GPS showed he wandered off the trail disoriented and likely suffered heat stroke. His body was found by volunteers on Aug. 5, 2021. Livermore temperatures are expected to be up in the 105 degree range again this week.

You should only hit a hiking trail with a buddy in a heat wave. Deciding what time to go out is also critical.

Dave Mason with the East Bay Regional Parls District said, "Plan ahead with plenty of water and if they're going to do strenuous activity, limit it to cooler parts of the day, in the morning around 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the evening."

And one bottle of water is not enough. A full liter of water an hour (32 oz) is needed to stay hydrated if you're out in extreme heat.

