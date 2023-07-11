Sunshine appears quickly today and will lead to temperatures warming quickly away from the coast. Excessive heat will come later this week into the weekend.

Bay Area heating up ahead of triple-digit temps this weekend; Excessive Heat Watch issued

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we keep fine-tuning the temperatures as we get closer to the weekend, many cities inland will exceed 100 degrees with excessive heat lasting several days. The immediate coast will stay relatively comfortable in the 60s-70s.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch Monday afternoon for the region from Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will warm gradually through the upcoming week, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma. The heat will be most impactful this weekend as temperatures are expected to peak during those three days.

Temperatures are expected to range from the 90s to the mid 100s.

By Saturday, the hottest cities will be more than 100 degrees with a similar day on Sunday.

The Coast will stay relatively comfortable, in the 60s and 70s.

Daytime relative humidity will be in the low teens inland, creating elevated fire danger.

The National Weather Service said to never leave children and pets in vehicles, and stay hydrated.

