SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on interstate 880 in San Leandro.
It happened around 4p.m. on Friday.
SKY7 shows a heavy backup in the southbound lanes.
Drivers are having to use the shoulder to go around the crash scene, south of Marina Boulevard.
No word yet on the motorcycle officer's condition.
California Highway Patrol officer involved in crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro, taken to hospital
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News