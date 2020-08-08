California Highway Patrol officer involved in crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro, taken to hospital

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on interstate 880 in San Leandro.

It happened around 4p.m. on Friday.

SKY7 shows a heavy backup in the southbound lanes.

Drivers are having to use the shoulder to go around the crash scene, south of Marina Boulevard.

No word yet on the motorcycle officer's condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandrochpcalifornia highway patrolmotorcycle accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Data glitch resulted in 300K unprocessed records, official says
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Bay Area debate continues over full-time online instruction
Crowd shuts down overpass in Novato, shows support for Pres. Trump
US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage
2 Bay Area women among winners of PBWC scholarships
Flu could 'completely dismantle' holidays, doctor says
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
CA woman shares hack for overloaded unemployment hotline
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
'We were all very lucky': Strangers save family from flood
Santa Clara Co. sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on bribery charges
More TOP STORIES News