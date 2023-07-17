CHP officer shot in foot after accidentally discharging weapon, authorities confirm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A California Highway Patrol officer is in the hospital Monday after he was shot in the foot, the CHP confirmed.

The agency said the officer accidentally discharged a weapon causing injury to his foot.

It happened inside the CHP office in San Francisco on 8th and Bryant, according to the CHP public information officer.

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, a California Highway Patrol officer stops a motorist in Anaheim, Calif. AP

It's unknown how the weapon discharged.

There is no word yet on the condition of the officer.

This story is developing. Check for updates.