IRS sends 'balance due' notices to many CA residents, causing confusion

The IRS says many people in California still owe taxes, and they have sent out "balance due" notices despite there being an extension.

The IRS says many people in California still owe taxes, and they have sent out "balance due" notices despite there being an extension due to the state's disaster declaration.

If you have not paid your taxes, you will receive a notice telling you to pay within 21 days.

But don't panic if you have an address covered by the disaster declaration, which is almost everyone in the state.

The IRS reassures Californians they do not have to pay until Oct. 16.

The agency says the notices were sent automatically.