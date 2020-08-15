power outage

California ISO says no planned power outages despite PG&E's earlier warning

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) tweeted Saturday evening that it wasn't planning a second night of rolling outages.

This comes after Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) warned customers earlier in the day that another round of outages could happen at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m.

RELATED: What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage

On Friday evening, PG&E was directed by California Independent System Operator (ISO) to initiates rotating outages throughout the state.

RELATED: Here's how to store electricity before a power outage

The Stage 3 Emergency declaration was called after extreme heat drove up electricity demand across California, causing the ISO to dip into its operating reserves for supply to cover demand.

PG&E says due to the emergency it was unable to notify customers in advance of the rotating power outages, which impacted customers in the following counties: El Dorado, Marin, Napa, San Mateo and Sonoma.

Earlier this week the state issued a Flex Alert, warning residents that this week's heat wave could put a strain on the state's power grid.

For the latest on PG&E outages across the Bay Area click here.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

