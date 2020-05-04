Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE TODAY: Gov. Newsom expected to provide plans to further reopen California, latest CA COVID-19 update

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide the latest update on novel coronavirus in California and is expected to elaborate on the state's plans for slowly lifting shelter-in-place restrictions for more businesses, as well as testing and contact tracing efforts.

Check back to watch the governor's daily COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m. in the media player above.

The update will also be livestreamed on ABC7 News' Facebook page or on Youtube.

On Friday, the governor hinted that restrictions may be lifted sooner than previously indicated.

"We're getting very close to making very meaningful augmentations to that stay-at-home order. We said 'weeks, not months' about four or five days ago. I want to say 'many days, not weeks.' As long as we continue to be prudent and thoughtful in certain modifications, I think we'll be making some announcements."

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom says California may be 'days, not weeks' from further reopening

Newsom said he believed "we're getting very, very close" to lifting restrictions on more businesses, including the retail, hospitality and restaurant sectors. The governor said he'd elaborate on those changes this week.

RELATED:'Reopen California' protests demanding Gov. Newsom lift COVID-19 restrictions held in Sacramento

"The only thing that's going to hold us back is the spread of this virus. And the only thing that is assured to advance the spread of the virus is thousands of people congregating together, not practicing social distancing or physical distancing."

As Newsom said those words, hundreds were gathered at the State Capitol in protest on Friday, many of them standing closely together and lacking protective gear.

"This disease doesn't know if you're a protester, a Democrat, a Republican, if you support the election of one candidate, or the ouster of another. It just knows one thing, and that is its host," said Newsom.

MORE: Gov. Newsom announces 4 phases to reopen CA businesses and schools

"No one wants to use the word patience, so I won't use that word," he said. "We're all impatient and we're deeply anxious and deeply desirous to start to turn the page and turn the corner... The data is starting to give us more confidence."

The data Newsom referred to includes the number of hospitalizations and "persons under investigation" as potential COVID-19 cases. Newsom said ICU hospitalizations were flat on Friday, overall coronavirus hospitalizations dropped by 2% and persons under investigation dropped a significant 13.9%.

Friday marked two less optimistic milestones; the number of coronavirus-related deaths in California topped 2,000 and the total number of positive cases surpassed 50,000.

Since then, the number of cases has grown to 53,616 and deaths rose to 2,215.

Gov. Newsom has repeatedly said he's feeling the pressure to reopen the state more quickly, but is leaning on scientific data to decide on timing.

"Politics will not drive our decision making. Protests will not drive our decision making. Political pressure will not drive our decision making," he said earlier this week. "The science, data and public health will drive our decision making."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssacramentogavin newsomprotestcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpoliticsreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
80 million wait for stimulus payments
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
'Reopen California' protest draws huge crowds at state capitol
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LIVE: LA Unified to provide update on schools reopening in mid-August
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
Coronavirus: Marin County to offer free testing in San Rafael
Time to rescan TV: ABC7 changes frequencies
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
ABC7's Dion Lim discusses working from home on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News