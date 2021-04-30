COVID-19 vaccine

There's a small pocket of the Bay Area where 99% of adults are vaccinated

By , and Grace Manthey
EMBED <>More Videos

The Bay Area neighborhood where 99% of adults are vaccinated

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Public health officials continue to urge -- even plead with -- people to get the coronavirus vaccine. In two Bay Area ZIP codes, there's no convincing needed. Nearly every single resident over the age of 16 has already gotten at least one dose.

The first ZIP code is 94707 in North Berkeley, where about 98.8% of the over-16 population has gotten at least one dose. About 72%, or 7,130 people, have been fully vaccinated.

The demographics in this ZIP code may have something to do with it. First off, the median age is 52, so it skews older than some of the neighboring areas of the Berkeley flats. As older people were allowed to get the vaccine first, many of this neighborhood's residents could have gotten a head start.

Compare it the southside Berkeley ZIP code 94704, where many students live. The median age there is 22, and only an estimated 36% of over-16 residents have gotten their first shot.

There's also a stark difference in income between the two ZIP codes. The median household income in southside Berkeley is about $38,000. Its well-vaccinated counterpart to the north has a median income of $154,000.

See how many people in your neighborhood are already vaccinated using the interactive map below. Zoom in, hover over or click on a ZIP code to see the numbers.


Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.

There's only one other Bay Area ZIP code with a comparably high vaccination rate: 94304, a Palo Alto neighborhood surrounding Stanford University. About 98.9% of that ZIP code's residents have gotten at least one dose. The median income here is also quite high, at $130,000, but it's much smaller in terms of population. This Palo Alto ZIP code has about 3,000 residents whereas the North Berkeley ZIP code has about 12,000.

See how vaccination rates compare statewide using the map below:



Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.



VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessberkeleypalo altovaccinescollege studentscoronavirus californiacoronavirusuc berkeleycovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News