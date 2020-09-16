Community & Events

Join ABC7 News, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires

The devastating wildfires ravaging the West have burned millions of acres, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. Join ABC7 News and the Red Cross to help families in need with a Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.

From 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, we will be taking calls and donations. The Red Cross has mobilized a massive relief effort to ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter and comfort. ABC stations up and down the West Coast are rallying together to help those families in need by hosting the Day of Giving for Western Wildfires.

Watch ABC7 News to find out how you can help. To donate online, visit redcross.org/abc.

The American Red Cross name, emblem and copyrighted materials are being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross.

TRACK THE FIRES BURNING IN CALIFORNIA WITH THIS INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW



App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscaliforniaevacuationamerican red crossbrush firewildfirered cross
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bobcat Fire: Crews race to protect Mount Wilson Observatory
SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
LIVE: Officials give COVID-19 update in Sonoma Co.
US unveils broad coronavirus vaccine plan -- but no quick rollout
Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice
Oakland native develops financial literacy app to bridge wealth gap
Bay Area defendant in killing of Italian police officer apologizes
Show More
Firefighters control 5-alarm fire in Oakland's Chinatown
CA official: Federal gov. needs to do its part to prevent fires
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Walnut Creek police to change mental illness approach
SJPD find 4th wounded victim in shooting that killed 2
More TOP STORIES News