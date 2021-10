SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Engineers at Caltech have developed a robot that can seamlessly move between walking and flying.Video shared by the elite Pasadena private research university showed the bipedal craft can fly and land over multiple stairs, skateboard and even balance on its own along a slack line.It has been named 'Leonardo,' short for "Legs Onboard Drone."The robot has yet to be used in any real-world setting, but engineers said the robot may be used in the future for dangerous jobs.