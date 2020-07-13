SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is committed to the health and safety of passengers and staff. The transportation system has stepped up cleaning protocols, requiring masks on board, and promoting responsible behavior throughout COVID-19.
In addition, Caltrain's Mobile Ticketing app allows riders to easily pay for trips through mobile devices, minimizing unnecessary contact with surfaces.
Currently, Caltrain employs the following safety and sanitation guidelines to ensure a clean, safe riding experience for passengers throughout the Peninsula:
All riders are required to wear a face covering while using the system, in order to protect other riders and Caltrain staff.
Caltrain is increasing the amount of trains in operation to allow for social distancing on board. There is a lot of room on the trains, so you can enjoy your ride at a safe distance from other passengers.
Caltrain uses a MERV13-rated air filter in its HVAC system, which is a hospital-grade air filter, for clean air while on board.
Caltrain employees clean and sanitize the fleet and stations daily using CDC-recommended disinfectant products.
Station touch-points are wiped down multiple times each day and cleaning crews use spray foggers on trains every night and midday at the San Francisco station.
Every train is equipped with a bathroom to wash your hands, so be sure to wash your hands before and after you ride. If you feel sick, please stay home.
For more information on Caltrain's COVID-19 updates, click here.
Caltrain offers touch-free riding experience during COVID-19
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News