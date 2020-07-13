localish

Caltrain offers touch-free riding experience during COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Caltrain is committed to the health and safety of passengers and staff. The transportation system has stepped up cleaning protocols, requiring masks on board, and promoting responsible behavior throughout COVID-19.

In addition, Caltrain's Mobile Ticketing app allows riders to easily pay for trips through mobile devices, minimizing unnecessary contact with surfaces.

Currently, Caltrain employs the following safety and sanitation guidelines to ensure a clean, safe riding experience for passengers throughout the Peninsula:

All riders are required to wear a face covering while using the system, in order to protect other riders and Caltrain staff.

Caltrain is increasing the amount of trains in operation to allow for social distancing on board. There is a lot of room on the trains, so you can enjoy your ride at a safe distance from other passengers.

Caltrain uses a MERV13-rated air filter in its HVAC system, which is a hospital-grade air filter, for clean air while on board.

Caltrain employees clean and sanitize the fleet and stations daily using CDC-recommended disinfectant products.

Station touch-points are wiped down multiple times each day and cleaning crews use spray foggers on trains every night and midday at the San Francisco station.

Every train is equipped with a bathroom to wash your hands, so be sure to wash your hands before and after you ride. If you feel sick, please stay home.

For more information on Caltrain's COVID-19 updates, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosan josecaltraintrain safetycoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronaviruslocalish bay areacovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOCALISH
The dynamic history of SFGMC
A century of ice cream at Bassetts
Restaurant offers weekly free meals to first responders
Dance therapy for people with Parkinson's and dementia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This is what has to close in every Bay Area county
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Newsom orders new California closures due to COVID-19
White House turns on Fauci as Trump minimizes COVID-19 spike
Body found at Lake Piru believed to be Naya Rivera
Black homeowner says man throwing feces, dead squirrels in yard
More than half of CA counties now on watch list
Show More
School year won't start with students at LAUSD facilities
South Bay gym moves on from confusion, reopens facility to guests
3 ex-officers want gag order lifted in George Floyd case
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies inland, fog over coast
More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule
More TOP STORIES News