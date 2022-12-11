I-80 closed in the Sierra due to heavy snow, near-zero visibility, says Caltrans

SAN FRANCISCO -- Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 between Kingvale and Truckee are closed due to heavy snow in the Sierra, with close to zero visibility, according to Caltrans.

The agency said motorists are being turned away in both cities, Kingvale for eastbound travelers and Truckee for westbound.

There is currently no estimated time for roads to reopen, according to Caltrans.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.