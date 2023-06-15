  • Watch Now

At least 15 killed in 'mass casualty collision' on highway in Canada: Police

ByMeredith Deliso ABCNews logo
Thursday, June 15, 2023 11:04PM
At least 10 killed in 'mass casualty collision' on highway in Canada: Police
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police or RCMP cruiser.
ABCNews

At least 15 people are dead in a "mass casualty collision" that occurred Thursday on a highway in Canada, Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway between a semi-truck and a bus near the town of Carberry in southwestern Manitoba, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Multiple hospitals in the region were preparing to receive patients in the wake of the incident, Shared Health in Manitoba said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

