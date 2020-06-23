East Bay man arrested for allegedly breaking into San Bruno's Capuchino High School

This image shows a shattered window at Capuchino High School in San Bruno, Calif. on June 22, 2020. (San Bruno Police Department)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- A 33-year-old Oakland man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of breaking into Capuchino High School in San Bruno and stealing items from a building on the campus, police said.

Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. Friday to a burglary alarm reported at the school at 1501 Magnolia Ave. and detained the suspect as he tried to flee, according to police.

The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, allegedly smashed a window to a building and took several items, including musical instruments, police said.

All of the property was returned to the school. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov
