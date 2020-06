East Bay man arrested for allegedly breaking into San Bruno's Capuchino High School

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- A 33-year-old Oakland man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of breaking into Capuchino High School in San Bruno and stealing items from a building on the campus, police said.Officers responded at 2:38 a.m. Friday to a burglary alarm reported at the school at 1501 Magnolia Ave. and detained the suspect as he tried to flee, according to police.The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, allegedly smashed a window to a building and took several items, including musical instruments, police said.All of the property was returned to the school. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov