4 injured, 1 critically, after car crashes into pedestrians at San Francisco bus stop

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four people are in the hospital after a car crashed into a bus stop in San Francisco Monday night, according to San Francisco Police Department.Around 8 p.m., officers responded to Mission St. and Onondaga Ave. to reports that a car collided into a group of pedestrians.When police arrived, they found the driver, who they say may have been held there by bystanders.One of the pedestrians went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, SFPD said.The other three pedestrians hurt are being treated for non-life threatening injuries."The driver is suspected to be impaired and is being evaluated for intoxication or drug impairment," police said. "It is unknown at this time the amount of damage to the bus stop and the vehicle."