1 dead after car goes off cliff on Highway 1 near Half Moon Bay, CHP says

***Major Traffic Collision***



SR-1 s/b, just south of Tom Lantos Tunnels will be closed indefinitely for emergency personnel to respond to vehicle over the cliffside. Unknown ETO. Will provide updates here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/i4boaGxqX7 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) September 15, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person was killed after a car drove off a cliff on Highway 1 and landed on a beach in an unincorporated part of San Mateo County south of Pacifica Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.The incident happened south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel.Southbound Highway 1 will be closed "indefinitely" while first responders are on scene, the CHP said.Crews are working to pull the car off the beach.It's unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.