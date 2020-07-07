black lives matter

San Francisco supervisor introduces 'CAREN' Act to outlaw racially motivated 911 calls

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton on Tuesday introduced an ordinance to outlaw racially motivated 911 calls.

RELATED: WATCH: San Francisco supervisor discusses reallocation of police funding toward city's African American community

The Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies, or CAREN, Act could possibly result in people who call law enforcement based on racial bias facing criminal charges.

The ordinance is similar to state Assemblymember Rob Banta's (D-Oakland) Assembly Bill 1550, which also calls for consequences for those who call 911 based on biases toward race, class, outward appearance and religion.

RELATED: Couple who confronts San Francisco man for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his own property apologizes

During the Board of Supervisors meeting Walton said both measures "are part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions."

The name Karen has become synonymous on social media with people who call 911 with racist intentions, as several high-profile incidents captured on cellphone video, including some in the Bay Area, have shown people threatening to call police because of racial biases.

You've probably heard the term 'Karen' to describe someone who uses privilege to get their way at the expense of others. Experts weigh in on the popular term and what might motivate these people.

