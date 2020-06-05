WATCH: San Francisco supervisor discusses reallocation of police funding toward city's African American community

"This is a concrete, bold and immediate step towards true reparations for Black people," San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton said on Twitter Thursday.
On Friday, ABC7's Kristen Sze spoke to Supervisor Walton about his efforts.
Walton said this is part of how he and Mayor London Breed want to address the "systemic and systematic oppression of the Black community."
"We're going to look at our entire SFPD budget," he said. "I'm going to work with my colleagues on the board of supervisors, we're going to work with the mayor's office, we're going to work with city leadership and really be thoughtful about where we look at resources and opportunities that may be available."
As far as how much money might be redirected from police to community organizations, Walton said he does not have that answer right now.
"It's going to take some time to figure it out," Walton said in terms of where exactly the money will be reallocated. "We're going to have conversations with leadership in the Black community."
Walton said he is going to make sure voices are heard during the process of redirecting the money.
As far as whether the money might also go toward other communities of color in San Francisco, Walton said this effort is primarily for African American residents in the city.
"This is specific to the black population, but there is so much we're going to do for communities of color," he said.
