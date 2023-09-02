Bay Area Beyoncé fans praise Renaissance album for uplifting Queer, Black culture

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at Levi's Stadium was more than just a concert to some fans, it was an album they felt represented in.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at Levi's Stadium was more than just a concert to some fans, it was an album they felt represented in.

San Francisco residents Arman Liwanag and Aaron Orpilla were among thousands of fans dawning silver outfits.

But beyond the fashion, Liwanag described the Renaissance album as something personal and liberating.

"This album means a lot to me as a queer person of color, and I just really felt I was able to just finally be free-and finally celebrate and be in my body and be in my skin and my community. So I'm just really happy to be here and with the community out here celebrating queer folks and just culture," Liwanag said.

RELATED: Beyhive grants Beyoncé's birthday wish by wearing everything silver to Levi's Stadium concert

Couple Omari Johnson and Craig Mundane drove from Vallejo to Santa Clara.

"It's culturally representative she put a lot of ballroom in there, which is a Black gay movement," Johnson said.

They applaud the artist for creating a space where people can be themselves and shine.

"I could tell there's some care put into, like, creating this space for us. That's why I definitely had to come to this, 'cause it's not always, you know, it's not always easy just to be yourself and just do whatever you want to do. She saw us through. What is it, her uncle Johnny and, you know -- it just created a bridge for us. Seen and heard, represented. I feel like she understands at least this part of her fan base too," Mundane said.

RELATED: Beyoncé Renaissance Tour helps Silicon Valley small businesses feel economic boost

Oakland resident Dacia Mitchell attended the concert with two of her girlfriends.

"Honestly, it's her evolution. It's the fact that she continues to learn and explore about herself but also learn and explore Black history. This album is about Queer Black history and the contributions to American culture and art, and she really did a deep dive into what that means into all of us -- not just Black folks but everybody," Mitchell said.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live