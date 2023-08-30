Beyoncé Renaissance Tour helps Silicon Valley small businesses feel economic boost

Both Black-owned, women-owned businesses in Silicon Valley are feeling the Beyoncé bump, an economic boost when Queen Bey performs.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Beyoncé is in the Bay Area for her Renaissance World Tour at Levi's Stadium, and the economy is feeling the power of Queen Bey.

Andrea Lacy, founder and CEO of Luv's Brownies in Santa Clara County, shows ABC7 News the brownies with silver sprinkles she's making in honor of Beyoncé performing at Levi's Stadium Wednesday.

"We know for a fact she cares about small businesses," Lacy said. "We know when she comes into town, it's the power of her."

Sandra Dailey, owner of Sandi's Cobbler Cups in Campbell, said she had an order for 200 of her popular cobbler cups for a Beyoncé-related event. And that's not all.

"Folks that are having and hosting parties at their home -- Beyoncé parties -- and they've contacted me, 'Hey I need a dozen cobbler cups, Hey I need some gumbo, Hey I need some jambalaya,'" Dailey said. "So I've been busy. This week has been a busy week."

Yelp data shows LGBTQ-owned, Black-owned and women-owned businesses had an increase in consumer interest before Beyoncé performed in Philadelphia.

"Fans know that when Beyoncé comes to town, she really supports our women businesses," Dailey said.

Nirvana Soul, a Black-owned coffee shop, in nearby San Jose has a special drink in honor of Queen Bey: the Alien Superstar, named after her song. It has Red Bull and Kool Aid, if you need that boost to keep you up for the concert.

LGBTQ-owned store, Knobs in the Castro in San Francisco, has seen business double since Beyoncé asked concertgoers to wear silver to her concerts, calling it her birthday wish.

They have silver shorts, shirts, shoes and more.

"Mondays are usually slow and we had tons of people coming in the store," said owner Ryan Hill. "... When they take all the silver items to the dressing room, we're like, 'Are you going to the Beyoncé concert?' They're like, 'Yup.'"

Owner Ryan Hill said Beyoncé is a supporter of LGBTQ rights and her fans like to support their businesses.

"Makes sense LGBTQ businesses would. First of all, having stuff like this ready to go," said concertgoer and customer Brad Levin, picking up a silver outfit. "It makes sense the Queer shops would know what they're doing."

"I have my pants for Beyoncé, well shorts," said concertgoer and customer Julio Ortiz. "I needed something extra shiny because Beyoncé. She ordered it."

Discover Santa Clara tells ABC7 News that hotels in Santa Clara are pretty much booked up.

