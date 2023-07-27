2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in connection to series of Oakland carjackings, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Police Department announced multiple arrests of individuals associated to a carjacking series.

OPD says on Wednesday, officers assigned to the Violent Crime Operations Center located a person wanted in connection to a recent attempted carjacking on Skyline Boulevard. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle at the 2600 block of E. 12th Street, however, it took off.

The vehicle was followed to San Leandro, where the three occupants - two men and one male juvenile - fled on foot. OPD was eventually able to catch up with the occupants and safely take them into custody.

Investigators have connected these three individuals to multiple armed carjackings in the following areas:

Tompkins Avenue Neighborhood

Crestmont Neighborhood

Sequoyah Heights Neighborhood

Piedmont Avenue Southeast Neighborhood

Skyline-Hillcrest Estates Neighborhood

OPD says multiple search warrants have been executed in relation to the individuals in this case.

This is an ongoing investigation and investigators say they are looking into other carjacking cases that may be connected.