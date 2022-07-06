Arts & Entertainment

Bay Area legend Carlos Santana collapses during Michigan concert due to heat exhaustion, dehydration

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Grammy award-winning artist and longtime Bay Area resident Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert Tuesday night in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, according to his manager.

Videos posted to social media showed medical personnel surrounding the rock legend after he collapsed at an outdoor amphitheater about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

In a press release, Santana's manager Michael Vrionis said he was taken to the hospital for observation and is doing well.

"The show for tomorrow, July 6, at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow through Live Nation," Vrionis said.

RELATED: Musician Jorge Santana, younger brother of Carlos Santana, dies at 68

Santana is a longtime Bay Area resident, he grew up in San Francisco's Mission District where he graduated from James Lick Middle School and went on to Mission High School.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthconcertmusiccarlos santanau.s. & worldgrammy award
