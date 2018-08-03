Carr Fire survivor captured family's harrowing escape on video

EMBED </>More Videos

As the Carr Fire was bearing down on his neighborhood, Judah Gowan had just minutes to escape. His wife Krystal and their two little girls were in a separate car ahead of him. (Judah Gowan)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Judah Gowan has a harrowing story of survival.

As the Carr Fire was bearing down on his neighborhood, he had just minutes to escape.

RELATED: VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

His wife Krystal and their two little girls were in a separate car ahead of him.

And he captured his experience on video.

RELATED: MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California

"It looks like hell and it felt like hell," Gowan told ABC7 News. "It was so hot. And you could barely breathe when you were outside. It was just so intense. I hoped, because the electricity went out, so I was like, 'God, if that gate is closed and not opening, I'm going to have to ram that thing.'"

Gowan managed to drive to safety, as did Krystal with the girls.

Their four dogs and two cats are OK as well. You can actually hear the cats meowing in agitation in Gowan's video.

RELATED: VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster

Sadly, though, Gowan's home was burned to the ground. Photos taken the day after show the destruction.

Fortunately, many friends have offered to help, and a GoFundMe page has been set up here for the family: Krystal & Judah Gowan's Fundraiser.

They're currently staying out of town. Like so many victims, they're not sure where they'll go next or whether they'll rebuild someday.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr Firefirecal fireevacuationCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
Top Stories
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Show More
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
More News