Arts & Entertainment

'Dancing With the Stars' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID-19

Carrie Ann Inaba attends night one of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

"Dancing With the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba said she tested positive for COVID-19.

The television personality posted the news to Instagram Thursday, telling her followers that she has a fever, cough, aches and pains.



She said she wanted to use her announcement as a reminder for people to stay vigilant.

"I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found its way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season," she posted.

Inaba said she's taking care of herself so "you don't have to worry about me."

The daily death toll from COVID-19 reached a record high of 3,124 Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached a new record high of 106,688 on Wednesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. And more than 221,000 new infections were reported in just one day -- inevitably leading to even more hospitalizations and deaths.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycoronavirusdancing with the stars
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reaction pours in after companies tied to Newsom get $3M in PPP loans
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
First December storm heading to Bay Area
SF restaurant patrons dine outside despite stay-at-home order
Ellen DeGeneres discloses COVID-19 positive test
Job hunting with Jobina: SF-based Outschool hiring teachers
COVID-19 updates: 3,595 new cases, 15 more deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
McConnell signals no GOP support for stimulus deal
San Jose family to be on 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
Here's who's 1st in line for COVID vaccine in Santa Clara Co.
AccuWeather forecast: Cooler & breezy today, rain this weekend
More TOP STORIES News