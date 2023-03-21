1-year-old boy abducted by mother found safe, SFPD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A child who was abducted by her mother in San Francisco last week was found safe in Daly City, police said on Monday.

One-year-old Caspian Tamulevich and his mother, Chelsea Tamulevich, were located by Daly City police on the 2800 block of Geneva Ave. at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

The abduction occurred early Friday evening at 6:54 p.m. Friday when police officers responded to a residential facility in the 200 block of Ashbury Street to investigate a missing person report.

Officers said they spoke with an employee of the facility, who said a resident, Chelsea Tamulevich, left the facility with her child, Caspian. Based on a valid court order, Chelsea has no custody rights over Caspian and was not permitted to leave the facility with the child.

San Francisco police said on Monday both mother and son appeared to be in good health and Caspian will be reunited with his father.

Chelsea was taken into custody and was taken to the hospital for medical assessment pending criminal charges.

Police say this remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco District Attorney's Child Abduction Unit (628-652-4345), or San Francisco Police Department SFPD 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Bay City News contributed to this report