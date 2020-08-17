caught on camera

'Klepto Kitty' caught on camera breaking into, stealing items from NorCal neighborhood homes

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A neighborhood in Sacramento County has been searching for a repeat burglary suspect, and he has finally been caught in the act.

A cat named Jax has been roaming his Citrus Heights neighborhood for four years. Multiple neighbors say they have seen various items disappear around their houses during that time, perhaps all in the clutches of the kitty's paws.

Jax has now become so much of a notorious and sneaky thief, neighbors are now calling him "Klepto Kitty".

RELATED: Klepto feline gives new meaning to 'cat burglar'

The cat's owner says she always returns whatever "Klepto Kitty" manages to slip away with.

If all of this sounds familiar, then you may recall San Mateo's famous feline, nicknamed "Klepto the Cat".

Like his Citrus Heights co-criminal, he also stole items from homes, and rose to national fame after an appearance on 'The David Letterman Show', even serving as the grand marshal of the Burlingame Pet Parade.

RELATED: 'Klepto Cat' serves as grand marshal of Burlingame Pet Parade
