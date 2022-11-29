LIST: 14 California clergy members linked to Catholic church sex abuse scandal for 1st time

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sixty-six Catholic clergy members accused of child sexual assault have been identified in 116 lawsuits filed in Alameda County under the California Child Victims Act, the law firm of Jeff Anderson & Associates revealed Tuesday.
The public data collected is believed to be a small percentage of what attorneys and advocates anticipate the final number of lawsuits filed to be.
"Because we do not know the current location of these accused perpetrators, if they are dead or alive, and whether they have access to children, there is a great public risk," said attorney Mike Finnegan. "We are urging the public to help us in any way they can. If you know anything about these newly accused perpetrators, contact law enforcement."
All alleged perpetrators identified have been publicly identified in lawsuits filed in the Alameda County Court system under the Child Victims Act. These allegations should not yet be considered proven or substantiated in a court of law.
If you were sexually abused as a child by a clergy member in California, no matter how old you were, you have until Dec. 31, 2022, to take legal action and file a lawsuit. Get more details about filing a lawsuit here.
Below is a list of alleged clergy members accused of child sexual abuse, identified in public lawsuits filed in Alameda Co. Superior Court.
The locations where the alleged abuse happened are affiliated with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Archdiocese of San Francisco, Diocese of Fresno, Diocese of Monterey, Diocese of Oakland, Diocese of Sacramento, Diocese of San Jose, and the Diocese of Santa Rosa:
- Fr. William Allison
- Fr. Donald E. Broderson
- Fr. James Corley
- Fr. Bernard Dabbene
- Fr. Raymond Etienne
- Fr. Gerald Funcheon
- Fr. Martin Greenlaw
- Fr. William Hold
- Fr. Robert H. Lewis
- Msgr. John T. McCracken
- Fr. James McSorley
- Fr. Jorge Moreno
- Fr. Francisco Javier Ochoa
- Fr. Jose Antonio Pinal
- Br. U Benedict Reams
- Fr. Eric Swearingen
- Fr. Joseph Watt
- Fr. William Dodson
- Fr. George Crespin
- Fr. Raul Carvajal
- Fr. Thomas Bettencourt
- Br. William C. Farrington
- Br. Adrian Furman
- Br. Joseph (Jesse) Gutierrez
- Fr. Domingos S. Jacque
- Fr. John A. Lynch
- Msgr. Michael J. McGinty
- Fr. Hector David Mendoza Vela
- Fr. George Moss
- Fr. Patrick O'Shea
- Fr. Robert Ponciroli
- Fr. Christian Sandholdt
- Fr. Gary Timmons
- Fr. Gerald Wertz
- Br. Salvatore Billante
- Fr. James A. Clark
- Fr. John Crews
- Fr. Pearse P. Donovan
- Fr. Don D. Flickinger
- Fr. Elwood Geary
- Fr. Sidney Hall
- Fr. Austin Peter Keegan
- Fr. Robert Marsicek
- Fr. Joseph McGovern
- Fr. Vito Mistretta
- Fr. Leonel Noia
- Fr. Ted Oswald
- Fr. Jesus Prieto
- Fr. John Francis Scanlon
- Fr. Gary B. Tollner
- Fr. Anthony Bolger
- Fr. Edmond G. Cloutier
- Fr. John Crowley
- Fr. Donald Eagleson
- Fr. Francis (John) Ford
- Fr. Robert Gemmet
- Fr. Henry Hall
- Fr. Stephen M. Kiesle
- Sis. M. Rosella McConnell
- Fr. Patrick McHugh
- Fr. Anthony Moreno
- Fr. Maurice Joseph O'Brien
- Fr. John Pierson
- Fr. Joseph Pritchard
- Fr. Simon Twomey
- Fr. William Storan
