Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy after over 330 child sexual abuse lawsuits

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Diocese of Oakland has announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in light of over 330 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse.

In a press release, the Roman Catholic Bishop of Oakland says that the lawsuits have come after a new California statute allows claims that have expired to be filed. RCBO says that most of the claims are from the 1960s, 70s, and 80s by priests who have either died or are no longer active.

The release states that filing for Chapter 11 will allow "for the evaluation of the merits of each claim and gives claimants a say in the outcome and visibility into the proceedings and RCBO's finances."

The filing will also pause the trials that were set to happen in May, to allow RCBO to restructure its assets.

Catholic schools in the diocese are not included in the filing and will continue to operate as normal, and vendors will still be paid for all goods and services delivered.

The press release also says that the mission and ministries will continue to operate.

"After careful consideration of the various alternatives for providing just compensation to innocent people who were harmed, we believe this process is the best way to ensure a fair and equitable outcome for survivors," Bishop Michael C. Barber said. "It will also allow RCBO to stabilize its finances and continue the sacred mission entrusted to us by Christ and the Church. Given our current financial resources, RCBO could not shoulder the burden of litigating 330 cases filed under the recent California Assembly Bill 218."

Survivors of clergy abuse are able to get counseling and support through the Diocesan Office of Victims Assistance.

In March, the Diocese of Santa Rosa filed for bankruptcy, citing lawsuits from more than 200 survivors of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests.