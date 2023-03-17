Diocese of Oakland may file for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse claims

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Diocese of Oakland is considering filing for bankruptcy due claims of child sex abuse by priests, the church announced in a letter on Thursday.

According to the letter addressed to parishioners and friends, the diocese is facing approximately 330 lawsuits.

"As the court continues to process the lawsuits, the total magnitude will become clearer," Most Rev. Michael C. Barber, the Bishop of Oakland, said in the letter. "However, it is increasingly evident we face a monumental challenge. I have therefore been working with our College of Consultors, our Diocesan Finance Council, and our staff and advisors to discern the best way to support compassionate and equitable compensation for survivors and ensure the continuation of vibrant, Christ-centered parishes to serve our faithful.

Most Rev. Michael C. Barber says the diocese is considering filling for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which will provide "a way to support all survivors in their journey toward healing in an equitable and comprehensive way." He continues, "It will also allow the diocese to reorganize our financial affairs so we may continue to fulfill the sacred mission entrusted to us by Christ and the Church."

The announcement comes just three days after the Diocese of Santa Rosa filed for bankruptcy, which also cited new lawsuits from more than 200 survivors of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests.