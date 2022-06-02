How much should you expect to pay for Warriors NBA Finals tickets? Expert explains

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 1, the Dub's sixth Finals appearance in the last eight years.But going to see them take this title is sure going to be something - especially when it comes to ticket prices.Brett Goldberg, co-founder and CEO of TickPick ticket marketplace was on ABC7@7 to talk the high price tag to see the hottest game of the year so far."For Game 1, you're looking around $680 to get into the building." That's the all-in price on TickPick, including all the fees.Some of the other marketplaces you may see a $600 price but then be surprised at a 20%, 30%, 40% fee hidden when you check out, Goldberg says.When asked when the best time is to buy tickets to the Finals, Goldberg recommends, "It's hard to time it right. I think with this Game 1 being on Thursday compared to Game 2 on Sunday, you know the Sunday ticket is more expensive. The dynamic of what is going on in the series somewhat dictates the pricing. So if there is a home game where the Warriors could win, you know what's going to happen to those prices. There's going to be a crazy premium.""There is an interesting play where you can go buy a game in the future now, and even if it doesn't happen you're going to get your money back. You could kind of hedge some of that. What I always find surprising is when it becomes obvious that there's a game-clincher in Game 6 or 7, those ticket prices when that happens ends up skyrocket. Everyone's kind of reluctant or hesitant to buy those tickets without knowing what's going to happen."Clearly, The payoff would be amazing if you happen to buy a Game 7 ticket and they make it to Game 7.