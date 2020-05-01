Coronavirus

Ohio CEO gives $1.6M made in stock market to employees amid COVID-19 pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio -- An Ohio CEO just made $1.6 million in the stock market. Instead of keeping it, he decided to do something special for his employees who continue to work through the threat of the novel coronavirus.

"I started to think about probably our two most important core values. Do the right thing. And people count. I'm taking the entire 1.6 million and dividing it up amongst all of you," Larry Connor told employees in a video message.

Connor runs a real estate company with 400 employees.

He called an all-staff meeting that everyone thought was a pandemic update.

When the employees heard the news, some cried and some laughed. But most couldn't believe what they were hearing.

"Larry thank you so much. Oh my god. I so appreciate it," one employee said.

"Yeah that sounds like Larry," said another.

"It has been an honor working here for this company. It really has. It really has."

Bonuses ranged from $2,000 to $9,000.

They will only be paid to non-highly-compensated employees.

