cesar chavez

Cesar Chavez legacy leads back to lessons learned in San Jose

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Cesar Chavez legacy leads back to lessons in San Jose

EAST SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- On March 31, we celebrate the man who led the movement calling for equal rights and fair treatment for workers, especially farm workers. Before San Jose was the center of Silicon Valley, it was a center for race and social justice. The movement led by Cesar Chavez was born here in the South Bay.

"Cesar was a result of a great community, his Mexican neighborhood in East San Jose," La Raza Historical Society Founding Boardmember Ramon J. Martinez said.

Chavez lived a life of service to the community as a labor leader and civil rights hero. One of his first grape boycotts was held where the Mexican Heritage Plaza stands today. And he learned the skills to lead within the walls of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Community organizer Fred Ross Jr and Father Donald McDonnel taught Chavez how to organize labor theory and the non-violent philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Their lessons along with the Council of Churches of Santa Clara County laid the groundwork for a revolution led by Chavez.


"History came together here in this neighborhood," Martinez said. "Cesar was the person who took all their knowledge and knew how to use it with the Mexican community, with the nation and the world."

The legacy of Cesar Chavez still lives on in the city of San Jose.

From the Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park Downtown, to Paseo de Cesar Chavez at San Jose State University. His impact will never be forgotten.

Chavez' great niece, Rachel Garcia, still lives on the land where he lived just blocks away from where he learned to start the movement. It is a historical landmark and a significant location to those who followed his lead.

RELATED: San Jose mayor volunteers on Cesar Chavez Day

"He started his work here, his spirit lives here," La Raza Historical Society Secretary Joel Herrera said. "Anytime I have an accomplishment, I come by here to say thank you to him for leading the way."

Cesar Chavez Day is special for many reasons.

On this day across the country and in San Jose, we give back with acts of service.

It's a way to honor a man who changed the world from right here in the Bay Area.

"I am more than proud," Garcia said. "I can't even explain in words the feelings that I get knowing what my Uncle did, not only for the community, but he was doing it for everybody."

One of Chavez' sayings was "Viva La Causa" also known as long live the cause. His cause was to give back to the community through action and for that we say thank you.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeast san josehistorycesar chavezmexicanvolunteerismcivil rightsu.s. & worldrace in americaunited farm workerslabor unionssan jose staterace and culture
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CESAR CHAVEZ
San Jose mayor volunteers on Cesar Chavez Day
SJ community celebrates Mexican Independence Day
First Lady travels to Central CA to visit farmworkers
SF gives back to farm workers in honor of Cesar Chavez Day
TOP STORIES
Police were 'prepared' to arrest Smith after Oscars slap: Producer
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Nation's oldest park ranger, Betty Reid Soskin, retires
Bus Rapid Transit finally coming to SF after delays, budget issues
Suspect in custody after boy shot in San Jose
Disturbing trends revealed in teen pandemic mental health report
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: Cousin
Show More
Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones
Mom of Navy SEAL candidate who died after 'hell week' speaks out
CA lawmakers extend eviction ban for some renters
SFO airport post office to close for good Thursday
Amy Schneider visited White House on Transgender Day of Visibility
More TOP STORIES News