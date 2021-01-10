riot

Texas man's ex-wife reported him to the FBI after Capitol riot, affidavit says

A Texas man is facing federal jail time after his ex-wife reported him to the FBI when she noticed him participating in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

The United States Attorney's office said Larry Rendell Brock faces two charges for knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

SEE ALSO: FBI looking to identify people who incited violence in Capitol riots
An affidavit sent to the D.C. District Court said Brock's ex-wife of 18 years claims to have noticed him when she saw pictures of what was happening at the Capitol.

"I just know that when I saw this was happening, I was afraid he would be there," she said in court documents. "I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him, and I recognize his patch."

Another witness pointed Brock out after seeing his tattoos in pictures from Wednesday.

RELATED: Photo shows suspected explosive device found near US Capitol while violent rioters stormed Congress
EMBED More News Videos

Four people were killed as supporters laid siege to the US Capitol to disrupt the process to count electoral votes and certify the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.



"It looks like him and he has pilot wings on his chest in this picture," the witness said in the affidavit. "He was an A-lO pilot. Worked at L3, and he still has contacts that work with L3 that knew he was flying to Washington DC."

Law enforcement officials also said Brock was wearing a green helmet, green tactical vest with patches, black and camo jacket, and beige pants at the time of the siege. Reports also say he was holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasdonald trumprepublicansriotprotesttexas newsu.s. & world2020 presidential electionwashington, d.c.
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIOT
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Trump warned about potential civil liability over Capitol riot
Capitol assault a more sinister attack than first appeared
First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?
Impeachment looming, Democrats urge Pence to help oust Trump
Violent puppy robbery in SF believed to be targeted, victim says
Getty Images photographer describes historic day in US Capitol
What social media, records reveal about those who stormed Capitol
UC campuses plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
Show More
NY Bar Association seeks to expel Giuliani over 'combat' remarks
Q&A: How much protection does the COVID-19 vaccine offer?
Dungeness crab could hit Bay Area dinner tables this week
Contra Costa Co. leaders give update on COVID-19
Biden inauguration theme: 'America United'
More TOP STORIES News