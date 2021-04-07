Committee to keep Chesa Boudin as San Francisco DA has raised more money than the recall campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Supporters of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin have reportedly raised more money than the recall effort against him.According to the San Francisco Chronicle, financial records show the San Franciscans Against the Recall raised $160,000.The Committee Supporting the recall raised nearly $140,000.Boudin has faced heavy criticism for his handling of several high profile crimes, including a deadly hit and run on New Year's Eve.Recall supporters must get the signatures of 10% of registered voters in San Francisco. That equates to a little more than 50,000 people.The deadline is Aug. 11 for the campaign to qualify for a special election.