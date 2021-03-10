SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin recall campaign starts collecting signatures

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group trying to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has been given the green light by city election officials to collect signatures.

In order for it to move forward, they need to get the signatures of 10% of the city's registered voters. That equates to a little more than 50,000 people.

The group has until August 11.

Boudin has faced heavy criticism for his handling of several high-profile crimes, including a deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.

