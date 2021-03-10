SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin recall campaign starts collecting signatures

In order for it to move forward, they need to get the signatures of 10% of the city's registered voters. That equates to a little more than 50,000 people.
The group has until August 11.
Boudin has faced heavy criticism for his handling of several high-profile crimes, including a deadly hit-and-run on New Year's Eve.
