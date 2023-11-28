Chevron Richmond refinery is reporting a flaring activity Monday afternoon due to a loss of power to a portion of the facility.

Flaring at Richmond Chevron refinery caused by partial power loss at facility, officials say

RICHMOND, Calif. -- Smoke was seen over the Chevron refinery in Richmond Monday afternoon due to a partial loss of power that caused flaring activity, which involves controlled burning of waste gases.

"Our employees are working quickly to minimize and stop the flaring," Chevron said in a 4:18 p.m. post on Facebook.

The company said there was no need for action from the public, but that a level 1 community warning had been issued because of the visibility of the smoke.

"Flares are highly regulated safety devices and are an important part of keeping the Refinery running safely," the company said.

Real-time air quality can be seen at richmondairmonitoring.org, a site maintained by Chevron.

