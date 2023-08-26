Chicago police confirm shooting during White Sox game against Oakland A's

Chicago police confirmed there was a shooting at the White Sox game Friday night. A man who was just 2 rows away described what he saw for ABC7.

CHICAGO -- A shooting during a game between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday night caused some scary moments for some fans.

The shooting apparently happened somewhere in the left-field bleachers. Further details haven't been released by the police, and the White Sox have not commented on the incident.

Tom Miller, who attended the game, said that he was sitting two rows behind where the shooting occurred. He said he didn't hear or see what happened but moments later a woman appeared to be bleeding from the leg. He said he believed two people, possibly three, suffered some sort of wound.

"It happened just two rows in front me, and there was no one in front of us. All of a sudden this lady just starts bleeding from the leg," Miller said. "There were at least two of 'em in a row that got hit, may be a third, but I know two for sure. And all of a sudden security was there and they kicked us out."

He said security then came and ushered them away from their seats and up to section six. He said they stayed there for 45 minutes.

White Sox security guards were seen speaking to people shortly after the incident. Some attendees told our sister station WLS that they believe the shooting may have started with an argument between two men, though police have not confirmed any of those details.

Other fans say they saw shell casings in the stands in the area where the shooting apparently happened.

The game was not interrupted.

After the game, a message came up on the ballpark screen saying the post-show Vanilla Ice and Tone Loc concert was canceled "due to technical difficulties."

Fans who had waited through the Sox 12-4 loss to the Oakland A's were left angry and confused by the sudden cancelation and lack of information.

"There was supposed to be a free concert after the game, they came and announced right after the game that it had been canceled. They didn't give any information. Everyone started booing, going crazy, and saying derogatory things," said attendee Rod Moyers. "Then about five minutes later they put up a note on the screen saying it was canceled due to technical issues. Everyone booed, no one was leaving. Some people said they should storm the field. Then the whole crowd started chanting, 'Sell the team!'"

A Chicago police spokesperson confirmed there was a "shooting incident" at the game, but did not offer any further details. There is a growing police presence outside Guaranteed Rate Field at this time.

