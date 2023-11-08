Fremont mom arrested for murder after 23-month-old son dies from fentanyl exposure, police say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A Fremont woman was arrested Tuesday for murder after her 23-month-old son died from a fentanyl overdose in October, according to police.

Sophia Gastelum-Vera, 26, was arrested Tuesday after being interviewed by detectives about her son's death.

On Oct. 18, Fremont P.D. officers responded to a hospital for reports of a 23-month-old boy who was unresponsive and not breathing. The child was later pronounced dead and toxicology results confirmed the boy had a high level of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Authorities launched an investigation and determined that Gastelum-Vera's son was exposed to fentanyl in the bedroom he shared with his mother. Police issued a search warrant at that home and found "items associated with illicit drug use" in that bedroom which later tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

They were also able to uncover messages regarding fentanyl use and possession on electronic communication devices found in Gastelum-Vera's room.

Gastelum-Vera was arrested for murder and booked into the Santa Rita Jail on Nov. 7.

Fremont P.D. says detectives are still actively investigating this death. If you have information, please contact Detective Ryan Blanchet at 510-790-6900, or at rblanchet@fremont.gov.