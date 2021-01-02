East Bay child prodigy paints for a purpose, challenges ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim to math duel

From the moment you meet Juliette Leong at her family's Piedmont home, surrounded by her nature-inspired artwork, it's apparent she is not your average 4-and-a-half year old.
She is bold and talkative and converses almost like an adult, but with a child-like voice and playfulness. This mini-member of MENSA (yes, she tested and her family even provides her MENSA card as proof!) has a lot of hobbies like swimming, martial arts, rock climbing and telling jokes.
"Why did the dinosaur cross the road? Because the chicken wasn't born yet!" Juliette giggles.
But it's her paintings, which impress us the most. Her parents say they started as scribbles at the tender age of 8-months. Just finger paintings on a kitchen counter. But by age 3, her art suddenly and dramatically improved.
"I don't know how she did this is just blew me away! Everyone said who's the new Bob Ross!?" laughs her father, Jonathan Leong.
Juliette has created more than 1-hundred works of art with nearly a dozen, fetching over 4-thousand dollars for the Asian American Donor Program https://www.aadp.org/ since October of 2020.
"I sell the paintings to help people with cancer find a match."
With her mom's help Juliette makes painting tutorials on YouTube, and even offers to give ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim a lesson!
"We're painting dandelions!" Juliette declares.
As Juliette and Dion wait for the paint to dry between layers, Juliette shows off her violin and singing skills and even challenges Dion to a math competition.
"Those are EASY!" beams Juliette several minutes later, as she completes her page full of addition, subtraction and division problems. Meanwhile, Dion still has at least four problems left that need solving.
Juliette has these words of advice for anybody who wants to make a difference in the New Year.
"You can do it if you focus!"