CHP investigating freeway shooting in Berkeley during rush hour

BERKELEY, Calf. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a driver crashed their car after being shot on the freeway in Berkeley early Friday evening.

It happened at the I-80 Ashby Avenue on-ramp just before 5 p.m.

The CHP says the driver in a silver Toyota Camry crashed after someone in another car shot them.

Their passenger is OK but the driver has been taken to the hospital for injuries. No word on how badly they're hurt.

The CHP hasn't shared any details about a suspect.

They're hoping witnesses will give them a call.

The Ashby on-ramp reopened around 8 p.m

