CHP officer hit and killed pedestrian on Highway 92 in San Mateo, agency says

Thursday, September 21, 2023 1:23PM
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A California Highway Patrol officer hit and killed a pedestrian in San Mateo late Wednesday night, the agency says.

Officers confirmed that it happened on Eastbound Highway 92 at Delaware Street around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian ran across the road and an officer driving a white marked patrol car hit them.

Scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Highway 92 in San Mateo.
That person died at the scene but the officer wasn't hurt.

The lanes were shut down for several hours.

