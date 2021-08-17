CHP helicopter rescues family of 6 hiking in Napa County

EMBED <>More Videos

CHP helicopter rescues family of 6 hiking in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay family of six had to be rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter Sunday evening.

Two adults and four children fell ill from heat exhaustion while hiking in the hills east of Calistoga in Napa County.

The CHP shared a video from the rescues Monday. The family was airlifted from the Oat Hill Mine and brought to a community park in Calistoga to be taken to the hospital.

All six family members are expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calistoganapa countybay areahelicopterheat exhaustionrescueheatcalifornia highway patrolfamilyhikingnorthern california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News