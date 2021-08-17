CHP helicopter rescues family of 6 hiking in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay family of six had to be rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter Sunday evening.Two adults and four children fell ill from heat exhaustion while hiking in the hills east of Calistoga in Napa County.The CHP shared a video from the rescues Monday. The family was airlifted from the Oat Hill Mine and brought to a community park in Calistoga to be taken to the hospital.All six family members are expected to make a full recovery.