Humvee stolen from Santa Rosa National Guard armory after break-in, CHP says

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is on the lookout for a Humvee stolen from the National Guard armory in Santa Rosa.

The CHP says someone stole the green Humvee after 10 p.m. Monday, making their getaway by ramming through the gates.

Map of the California National Guard in Santa Rosa.

Witnesses saw the vehicle making its way recklessly without headlights westbound towards the Sonoma County Coast.

Authorities don't know if there were any munitions or weaponry in the Humvee, which didn't have license plates.

The vehicle is believed to be the only piece of equipment stolen from the armory.