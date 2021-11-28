Is it ever too early to put up a Christmas tree? Survey seeks answers in holiday's polarizing debate

This holiday season, the age-old debate continues: Is it ever too early to put up a Christmas tree?
Yes, according to 95% of readers surveyed in a new Axios poll. Only 5.5% believe that it's "never too early" for the Tannenbaum.
A majority of readers responded that the best time to deck the halls is right now: 55% of more than 1,800 surveyed agreed that November, after Thanksgiving, is the appropriate time to bring in the tree.
One-fifth of readers think a Christmas tree before Turkey Day is OK -- as long as it's after Halloween. And 17% responded that they'd prefer to wait until December.
And 2% channeled the spirit of Scrooge, responding that a tree is only acceptable after Dec. 20.
Despite personal strong-held convictions, anyone looking for the perfect Christmas tree should buy early: Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.
"I think everyone will be able to get a tree, but if you want a choice, go early. Be flexible," said Tim O'Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association.
